This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

Surveyor I landed in Oceanus Procellarum on the moon, becoming the first U.S. spacecraft to make a soft landing on another world, although the Russians beat America to the punch earlier in 1966 landing Luna 9 on the moon. Civil Rights activist James Meredith was shot while on the “March Against Fear” in Mississippi.

Australian tennis player Tony Roche beat Hungarian Istian Gulyas in straight sets to take the men’s championship at the French Open while British player Ann Jones beat Nancy Richey of the United States in straight sets to win the women’s championship.

The National and American football leagues announced a merger paving the way to retain the NFL name and logo and become one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States.

Stokely Carmichael launched the Black Power Movement.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Town fights Mashomack Forest being taken off tax rolls

A proposal was under consideration by the U.S. Department of the Interior to add Mashomack Preserve to the Fire Island National Seashore, making it part of the Long Island recreation area.

The result, opponents, including the the Reporter, argued, would be to take 2,200 acres of land or about one-third of the Island off the tax rolls.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, Mashomack Preserve, under the auspices of The Nature Conservancy, is a valued part of what makes Shelter Island special, despite it being off the tax rolls.

30 YEARS AGO

Baymen: Algae bloom never left

Signs of brown water in West Neck Harbor 30 years ago told baymen that although some disappearance of algae blooms had taken place, there were still signs it was lurking in pools in creeks and harbors and could flare up any time. The result would impact shellfishing in the area.

The baymen were skeptical of efforts to seed scallop beds, despite money that had come from the New York State Urban Development Corporation and Suffolk County’s Long Island Green Seal Committee.

POSTSCRIPT: While the scallop population did return to Peconic Bay waters, largely as a result of the government program, waters are said to be threatened today largely as a result of aged and unreliable septic systems.

Studies are under way to improve the septic systems although costs are high. Some money could come from Community Preservation Fund revenues if resolutions are put on East End town ballots this fall allowing up to 20 percent of money from these revenues to be used toward water protection projects.

20 YEARS AGO

Controversy erupts over noise

Twenty years ago, in advance of a planned public hearing on noise abatement, the Town Board pulled a proposed resolution to tweak it further in an effort to pass a simple law that would deal with public complaints, particularly related to amplified music.

The greatest controversy developing in advance of the proposed hearing was a debate over curfew hours. Some argued curfews were too late while others said music is part of the summer ambiance on Shelter Island and cutoff hours were too early.

Already existing noise laws dealt with containing noise on the premises from which it emanated.

POSTSCRIPT: The current law on the books dealing with amplified noise stipulates that it can’t go beyond property lines and can’t be over 50 decibels.

There are also restrictions regarding other prolonged noises that are a detriment to life, health and enjoyment of surrounding properties.

10 YEARS AGO

Board again considers pros, cons of taping meetings

Ten years ago, the Town Board again debated the pros and cons of taping its regular meetings and work sessions as well as ZBA and Planning Board meetings.

Supervisor Alfred Kilb Jr. argued there was no reason to record work sessions and no money to pay for the tapes that would be aired on public service channel 22.

Trustee Neal Raymond said he wasn’t arguing for recording all meetings. He suggested experimenting by taping the work session that proceeded a regular meeting and alternating month to month between the ZBA and Planning Board.

POSTSCRIPT: Town Board work sessions and regular meetings are recorded, but ZBA and Planning Boards aren’t . Even the Shelter Island School District that used to tape all meetings cut back this year to cut costs, taping only budget workshops.

j.lane@sireporter.com