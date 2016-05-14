Talking about the library with director Terry Lucas

Many of us may think of a library as just about books. However, as Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas, noted with much enthusiasm during her May 3 presentation to the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club, it’s so much more.

Our library, through its many programs, clubs and activities, connects us with our neighbors and gives us a place to interact with them or a place to just sit and dream. It provides a place to learn and grow, and with the help of our librarians, conquer the internet, research a project, choose a book or video, and even take home some herbal seeds for your garden.

As Malcolm Forbes said “the richest person in the world — in fact all the riches in the world — couldn’t provide you with anything like the endless, incredible loot available at your local library.”

Terry welcomes everyone to come to the library, look over the monthly events available and grab hold of some of this incredible loot.

Coming Up, the Women’s Community Club holds its Annual Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the Pridwin Hotel. The cost is $35 and includes a choice of one of the following: fish, chicken or crab cake entree, plus coffee and dessert. There will be a cash bar. The luncheon is open to all. Contact Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 or Rose O’Neill at 749-4318 to sign up or receive additional information.