Susan Schrott’s fiber art

As a fiber and mixed media artist, Island resident Susan Schrott synthesizes her life experiences into deeply personal, yet uplifting images. Strong, joyful women appear in the majority of her work. She juxtaposes these works with a deep commitment to honoring and remembering those who perished in the Holocaust.

Ms. Schrott’s work will be featured in an upcoming exhibition at Griffing & Collins Real Estate, 2 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. The show opens Saturday, May 28 with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring champagne and small bites.

Her exquisite hand dyed fabrics, intense threadwork, embellishments such as crystals and beads, add visual texture and depth. Her objective is “to move people and instill a sense of hopefulness that is dormant within themselves until they realize that they posses the energy to inspire others.”

Ms. Schrott began her creative career as a performer and she studied voice, drama and dance. In her early 20s, she worked extensively for the Jewish Repertory Theatre in New York City, originating many roles, which are still reprised today.

Ms. Schrott earned a master’s degree in social work and became a licensed clinical social worker. Needlework became the outlet for her creative energy and she began weaving on a four-harness floor loom, eventually moving to textiles after taking a quilting class while pregnant with her second daughter.

Ms. Schrott’s artwork has gained critical attention and she has received numerous awards, including a first place and a prestigious Judge’s Choice award at the Pen and Brush in New York City. She has had several solo gallery exhibitions, and has exhibited extensively in group shows. Her artwork appears in permanent institutional installations and private collections around the world, and has been selected for publication in notable quilting magazines and art books. She is a professional member of Studio Art Quilt Associates.