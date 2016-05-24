Sulahian and Heaney are wed

Alexis Sulahian of Shelter Island and Timothy Heaney of Greenport were married on the Island on Tuesday, May 1, 2016.

She is the daughter of Gregory and Deb Sulahian. Mr. Heaney, co-owner with his brother of Heaney Marine Construction in Greenport, is the son of Barbara Kosciusko and the late Kerry Heaney of Greenport.

The evening wedding was held at Dusty Boots, the Osprey Road farm of the bride’s aunt and uncle, Susie and Walter Richards. Patricia Quiqley officiated.

The couple have two children, Weston, 2, and Ford, 1.

Ms. Heaney is a graduate of Shelter Island High School and is a waitress at the Shelter Island House. Mr. Heaney graduated from Greenport High School and attended Alfred State College, where he studied heavy equipment operations.

They have no immediate plans for a honeymoon, but do plan to raise their children on the Island.