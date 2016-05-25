Students at Quinpet learn team building skills

Seventeen college students are at Camp Quinipet this week to participate in a three-day Collegiate Science & Technology Entry Program Leadership Summit. It’s designed to prepare them to apply their skills working within teams. The students — 10 from Farmingdale State College and seven from Adelphi University — are engaged in sharing their knowledge of science and technology as well as participating in team building exercises aimed at empowering them to achieve academic and professional goals.

The program was launched by New York State and involves colleges and universities throughout the state in an effort to increase the number of under-represented and economically disadvantaged students pursuing careers in mathematics, science, technology or health-related fields.

In past years, Adelphi has partnered with Hofstra University, but this year is matched with Farmingdale.

In preparation for this year’s summit, the students read Sean Covey’s book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens,” and were to hear from keynote speaker, Dr. Jasper Sterling from Long Island University in Brooklyn. He is an expert on the “Seven Habits” series.

The students were expected to complete the three-day summit concluding Thursday with both enhanced understanding of science and technology and a renewed sense of motivation created from working as part of a team, according to Adelphi spokeswoman Kali Chan.

j.lane@sireporter.com