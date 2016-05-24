Soar Into summer: East End Hospice hosting cocktail party and auction

East End Hospice is a New York State certified hospice that provides end-of-life care to terminally ill patients, their families and loved ones living on Shelter Island and the East End of Long Island.

Come celebrate and support the vital work of East End Hospice when it hosts “Soar Into Summer” its eighth biennial cocktail party and auction on Saturday, June 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Shelter Island Yacht Club.

In addition to end of life care, East End Hospice also offers bereavement counseling and sponsors Camp Good Grief, a free summer day camp for children age 4 to 15 who have experienced the loss of a loved.

No one is ever denied care due to inability to pay for services.

All proceeds from the event will benefit East End Hospice and highlighted auction items include a trip to Italy, a vacation in Vermont, North Fork bike tour for Two, your own bluegrass party, a pizza party with the Rolling in the Dough pizza truck, plus many, many more. Tickets are $100 ($50 for those under 40).

Contact Christine Michne in the Hospice Development office to purchase tickets – 288-7080 — or email: cmichne@eeh.org.