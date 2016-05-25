Shelter Island School Board appoints two teachers

Two new teachers won unanimous support for their appointments to the Shelter Island School faculty at a special meeting Tuesday night. Patricia Kreppein was appointed as a mathematics teacher with the appointment effective on September 6 , the first day of the new school year, at a salary of $54,742.

Taylor Kelly was appointed as a physical education teacher with the same effective date and a salary of $60,601.

Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik said Ms. Kreppein’s references were outstanding, including being called “one of the best teachers” credited with doing “whatever it takes” to be effective.

Director of Physical Education and District Operations Todd Gulluscio said Ms. Kelly was selected from among 300 applicants.

“We really put her through the wringer,” he said, declaring her a “fantastic fit” for the district.

Board member Kathleen Lynch said both appointments resulted from a “rigorous search.”

j.lane@sireporter.com