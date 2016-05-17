Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Vote yes today on the school budget

Vote ‘yes’ on school budget

Our students are fortunate to be taught by some of the most talented and creative staff members of any school district in the state.

These are not just people who put in the required hours per day, but steadily show a commitment to working overtime, instructing students who need extra help and advancing those who are capable of greater challenges than the required course work involves.

The district is obligated to pierce the state-imposed tax levy cap this year to ensure quality education for our young people.

We urge all voters to cast a ballot in favor of the proposed school budget tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17.

The polls are open in the school gymnasium between noon and 9 p.m.