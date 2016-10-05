Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake among Suffolk’s ‘Top Cops’

Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake has been named one of Suffolk County’s 23 ‘Top Cops’ for leading his department in the county initiative to reduce drunk driving and reckless vehicular behavior.

“It is extremely important to us that motorists who are driving while intoxicated are stopped,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone in a news release about the ceremony that took place at the Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood on April 22

Each department, precinct and/or command in the county nominated an officer among their ranks who arrested the highest number of DWI offenders in 2015. Suffolk County law enforcement agencies made over 15,000 DWI arrests in the past three years.

Officer Drake made 16 DWI arrests in 2015.