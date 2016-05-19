Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Daniel P. Conaty, 25, of Mattituck, was arrested just before 10 p.m. on May 12 and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater and driving while intoxicated. Mr. Conaty was found passed out at the wheel of his vehicle while waiting in the South Ferry line, police said. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Town Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt who directed him to return at a date later in the court’s calendar and released him in his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Franklin Ciaccio of Shelter Island was stopped on May 7 on West Neck Road and charged with operating a vehicle with a registration suspended or revoked.

Peter Ambrose of Sag Harbor was stopped on May 7 on North Ferry Road and charge with inadequate stop lamps.

Mario Bachez Reyes of Montgomery Village, Maryland, was stopped on May 11 on South Ferry Road and charged with operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.

Henry Munoz of Laurel, Maryland, was stopped on May 11 on New York Avenue and charged with speeding 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Mark Fitzgerald of Southampton was stopped on May 11 on South Ferry Road and charged with a registration violation.

Jose Perez of Cutchogue was stopped on May 15 on New York Avenue and charged with operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Jorge Tojio of Shelter Island was issued appearance tickets, first on May 11 and then on May 16, for allowing his dog to run at large in violation of the Town Code. The dog was caught by police and in both instances held at the inpound facilty. The owner was notified by police that further violations could result in seizure of the dog until a satisfactory enclosure is installed at his home.

ACCIDENT

Ralph Whipple, of Aspen, Colorado and Shelter Island, reported to police on May 13 that a vehicle driven by Daniel W. Binder of Shelter Island was positioned too close to his while on the North Ferry. When the ferry hit the slip upon docking in the Heights, Mr. Binder’s vehicle rolled into the back of his vehicle causing a dent in the hatchback, Mr. Whipple reported. Mr. Binder told the police he was out of his vehicle at the time and the brake was set. Police interviewed ferry staff and viewed the ferry company’s video that, police reported, showed that Mr. Whipple’s vehicle had rolled back into Mr. Binder’s. Mr. Whipple insisted, police reported, that the bump that caused the damage occured prior to the video segment. Police were unable to substantiate the claim. They estimated the damage to Mr. Whipple’s car at less than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A police officer accompanied the town building inspector on an inspection at a Cartwright area home on May 10.

A Heights caller complained on May 13 that a photography crew was occupying multiple parking spots in front of the Marie Eiffel market on Bridge Street. When police responded, the caller stated he had spoken with those involved and no longer needed assistance. The fashion shoot, for Chico’s, had a town permit to work at the site and at a private residence.

Police assisted an Island resident with the state Department of Motor Vehicles on May 14 to obtain a new second license plate to replace one that was lost.

A caller reported a downed limb in a Center road on May 15; police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department to remove it.

An unknown person threw a softball through the back left side window of a car stored in a Center backyard. The owner notified police on May 15 that she did not want to prosecute the matter but asked that they be aware of youths hanging out in the woods behind her house.

An employee of North Ferry called police to assist in handling an unusual situation on May 15. A bulldozer had been unloaded from its trailer in Greenport and driven onto the ferry, apparently to avoid a trailer fee, the police reported. The ferry employee complained that the metal tracks could cause damage to the deck of the boat and the roadway. Police interviewed the bulldozer driver, who had two other peices of heavy equipment pending transit from Greenport, and informed him that metal track vehicles were not permitted on the ferry deck.

A Cartwright resident complained to police about barking dogs on May 16; the animal control officer notified the owners of the complaint.

ALARMS

Police responded to an automated burglarly alarm at a Harbor View residence on May 10; upon arrival the officer checked the premises which appeared to be secure. No criminal activity was noted.

A 911 hang-up call was received from a West Neck residence on May 12. Police officers responded and found no one at the location; the caretaker was notified.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automated fire alarm at the West Neck residence on May 14; it was a false alarm set off by a device in the home’s attic.

Numerous 911 hang-up calls were received from a phone in the Center on May 14; police checked the area where the calls orginated but were unable to find anyone. Police later spoke with a person who answered the number and said the calls were accidental and apologized.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 11 and May 13.