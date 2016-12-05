Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Pedro Godinez of Selden was pulled over by police on Smith Street on May 3 and charged with speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and being an unlicensed driver.

ACCIDENT

Carl R. LeFort of Mastic Beach was driving northbound on North Ferry Road making a left turn onto West Neck Road when his car struck a bicycle ridden by Michael M. Earley of Shelter Island. Mr. Earley was taken by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team to Eastern Long Island Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The frame of his bicycle was damaged in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A South Ferry Hills resident requested that police patrol morning traffic headed to the North Haven-bound boats. The caller reported May 3 that cars speed along South Ferry road between 6 and 7 a.m., creating a hazard. Police set up trailer to remind drivers of the speed limit.

Police opened an investigation May 4 into a possible grand larceny.

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire at a Cartwright residence on May 5.

The Highway Department cleared away a downed limb on Menantic Road on May 5; police notified PSEG about other limbs resting on wires in the area.

A person turned in a found license plate to police headquarters on May 6; police tracked down the owner and advised that the plate be destroyed because it was long out of date.

A woman unable to contact her adult daughter sought police assistance on May 6; the daughter was eventually reached.

Police were asked to increase patrols around Island cemeteries after a caller reported on May 6 that a large slab on the family’s crypt had been moved, leaving a 12 inch gap into the tomb. There was no other damage.

A loose dog was reported to be wandering between “the pizza place and the IGA” late on May 6; police patrolled with negative results.

Later, a credit card was reunited with its owner at the police station.

Phone lines were downed in the Heights on May 7.

A Center caller reported that an opossum had attacked her dog. But when police arrived they found a small baby opossum clutching the dog’s neck. The dog apparently had tangled with and cornered the mother opossum, which had numerous baby opossums clinging to her. Police leashed the dog, removed the baby opossum and freed the mother to reunite with other babies that were strewn about the yard. The dog owner was warned to keep the animal leashed until the opossum could carry her brood away.

On Silver Beach loose dogs were accused of harassing and intimidating a passerby. The man reported to police on May 8 that the dogs did not bite or make contact with him, but that free-roaming dogs are an ongoing problem there. Police attempted to track down a license plate possibly belonging to the dogs’ owner, but could not obtain a local address or other contact information.

The dog warden was notified of the problem.

Two dogs reportedly charged a bicyclist on May 9. Police tracked down the owner and verified that the dogs were in a satisfactory enclosure. The cyclist was advised to immediately report any further incidents.

Loud music emanating from a car parked in a driveway on May 9 prompted a neighbor to complain about noise. The car owner turned the music down but asked police to notify the neighbor not to enter her property again. Police advised the caller that if conditions persist to file a noise complaint .

Police were dispatched to investigate a hang-up 911 call on Hay Beach on May 9; it appeared the call was made as a result of a system failure in the home alarm.

ALARMS

Police and the SIFD responded to two automated fire alarms: one was set off by painters working on a Dering Harbor house May 5, the other by smoke from a worker’s soldering iron in a Center residence on May 7. An automated burglarly alarm sent police to a Harborview residence on May 5; a side door was ajar but no sign of criminal activity was found.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted SIEMS teams transporting aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 4, May 5, May 7 and three times on May 9.