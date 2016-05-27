Shelter Island Memorial Day activities

Shelter Island’s Memorial Day events and ceremonies honor those who died while serving in America’s armed forces. They are a quintessential part of small town life and an annual tradition for locals and visitors alike.

This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30 with Shelter Island observances presented by American Legion Mitchell Post 281 and Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxilary. The Shelter Island Lions Club sponsors post-parade activities and food.

8:30 a.m. — Lost at Sea Ceremony, Shelter Island Heights. Marchers head down Bridge Street to Piccozzi’s Dock for the ceremonial throwing of the wreath, a 21-gun salute, playing of the naval hymn song, and taps.

10 a.m. — The Memorial Day parade steps off from the Center firehouse travels down Route 114 to Thomas Street and loops around a second time, ending at the traffic circle in in front of the American Legion Hall. Joining the American Legion veterans and fire department members and their auxiliaries in the parade are local scouts and other Island groups.

10:40 a.m. — Memorial Day ceremonies in front of the American Legion Hall, including a greeting, an invocation by Father Peter or other clergy members, a speech and a reading of the names of Islanders killed in action. Music by the Shelter Island School band with laying of the wreath, taps and 21 gun salute.

11 a.m. — Refreshments follow at the American Legion with voluteers from the Lions Club serving up hundreds of free hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers along with chips and soda. The Lions Club also sponsors old-fashioned lawn games for children outside the legion while the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary sells poppies and American flags.