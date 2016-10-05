Shelter Island Library gets a face lift with new roof and front entryway

Braving rain and wind last week, intrepid roofers were atop the Shelter Island Library removing old shingles and preparing the building for a new roof, part of renovations by Reich/Eklund Construction.

Library visitors for the next two or three months will find themselves rerouted in various ways as work on the front door continues. A temporary ramp to aid wheelchair-bound patrons or those who use walkers will be positioned as needed during construction.

Preliminary planning started during previous Library Director Denise DiPaolo’s tenure. She secured a $50,000 grant from the New York State Education Building Grant Fund. But before the project is complete, library trustees will be dipping into the capital fund to complete the work.

Just how much the full project will cost is still being calculated since the roof work wasn’t originally planned, Library Director Terry Lucas said.

“We haven’t had leaks, but a lot of flying shingles,” Ms. Lucas said.

The wet, windy weather this winter resulted in Ms. Lucas arriving at work to find shingles strewn all over the parking lot, she said. That prompted the decision bring in the roofers, she said.

By next week, the workers will be moving to the far side of the building along Bateman Road.

Once the new roof is completed, work will start on replacing the front doorway.

A new concrete walkway will be in place and the current blue doorway will be replaced by double doors to create an inside vestibule to lower heating and air conditioning costs.

A portico over the front door will provide protection from rainy weather. Children, waiting for rides home, will be safe and dry inside the vestibule, Ms. Lucas said.

The director anticipates work will be completed by late July or early August.