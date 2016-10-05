Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on April 19, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Michael J. Benevente of Manorville was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $93 on a charge of failure to use headlights with windshield wipers, reduced from operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Mark Fitzgerald of Southampton was fined $150 plus $93 on a charge of being an unlicensed driver, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation; a seat belt violation was covered under the plea agreement.

The case against Anna Graham, of New York City, on DWI charges and related traffic violations, was moved to the Suffolk County Grand Jury.

John F. Pizza of Manorville was fined $50 plus $63 for a lights violation, reduced from operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Giezi D. Valle of Bay Shore was fined $100 plus $93 for a registration violation; an insurance violation was covered in the plea deal.

Fourteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar; 10 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the court’s request.