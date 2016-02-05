Senior programs evolving, town looks to neighbors for new ideas

The Senior Center resumed its Silver Circle group after a few weeks of down time and those dependent on services likely didn’t miss a beat as new director Loretta Fanelli took over from Henrietta Roberts, who retired after 21 years on the job.

But while the transition occurred, town officials weren’t idle in making some necessary changes to senior services, according to Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who is liaison to the Senior Center.

When Ms. Roberts took hold of the program, “things kind of evolved,” Ms. Lewis said.

“Henrietta has become remarkable,” she said. With the transition to a new director comes an opportunity for more outreach that can enhance the base Ms. Roberts built, she said.

In transition, the Town Board, with the help of the Ms. Fanelli (whose profile appeared in the April 21 Adults Only column by Richard Lomuscio) could begin to look at services neighboring towns are offering to seniors and consider what might be expanded to better serve today’s community, she said.

While there are several paid workers assisting Ms. Fanelli — a cook, a bus driver, two aides and a secretary — there’s need for additional volunteers — some to drive people to doctors’ appointments, or to social engagements and various activities, while others can assist with programs at the Senior Center.

Not only do seniors want to be more active, but they have much to share with the rest of the community, Ms. Lewis said.

No one wants to be considered a senior even though Island demographics indicate they’re an increasing part of the population, Ms. Lewis said. The Town Board wants to see programs that draw in some younger members, she said.

Shelter Island is considered a Naturally Recurring Retirement Community, Ms. Lewis said.

While there are several paid workers assisting Ms. Fanelli — a cook, a bus driver, two aides and a secretary — there’s need for additional volunteers — some to drive people to doctors’ appointments, or to social engagements and various activities, while others can assist with programs at the Senior Center.

More wheels on meals drivers are needed to bring food to homebound seniors, Ms. Lewis said.

Among the plans are to bring about the ability to transport seniors who aren’t comfortable driving after dark to the Shelter

Island Library to be able to attend evening programs there, Ms. Lewis said.

Families lived closer in years past and could provide more support to aging relatives, the councilwoman said.

“We’ve become one another’s families” on Shelter Island, she said. Today’s seniors want to do more and the programs are being developed to make that happen, she said.

“They want to get out and do things like everybody does,” Ms. Lewis said. It’s part of why the original Silver Circle evolved into the Silver Circle Social Club that is more attractive to them.

There are four “intrepid” members who play Mah Jong regularly while others enjoy poker games at the Senior Center, Ms. Lewis said.

Seniors want to attend events off Island and there is a bus that can handle wheelchairs for those in need to be able to travel, she said.

Still, there are tried and true services provided, including a telephone reassurance program to reach out to seniors living alone to assure their well being, she said.

With Ms. Fanelli at the helm, Ms. Lewis anticipates new senior programs will be forthcoming.

“I’m excited about it,” she said. “I’m a person who likes new.”