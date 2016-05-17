Science whiz kids

Six students from Shelter Island School recently placed in the upper awards categories at the Junior Division of the Long Island Science Congress.

The awards were given out on May 16 at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury. The competition was held at St. Anthony’s High School in April with 10 seventh and eighth grade students from Shelter Island taking part. They competed against 600 students from across Long Island.

Receiving an Honors Trophy were: Henry Binder, Keith Taplin, Emma Gallagher and Luke Lowell-Liszanckie. High Honors Trophy winner was: Abby Kotula. Receiving a Highest Honor Trophy was Liam Adipietro. Liam also took third place (and $100) for Most Distinguished Categorical Award for Behavioral Science while Abby also received $100 for her third place finish in Most Distinguished Categorical Award for Chemistry

Ribbon winners in the Junior Division were: Nicholas Mamisashvilli who received an Honorable Mention Award (white ribbon), Mitchell Rice who received a Meritorious Award (red ribbon), and Kate Doyle and Matthew Strauss who each received an Achievement Award (green ribbon).

In the Senior Division, Luke Gilpin, Lily Garrison, Domily Gil Suriel, Domenico Seddio, Owen Gibbs, Francesca Frasco, Nichole Hand, and Justine Karen all received an Honorable Mention Award. Sarah Lewis and Mia Clark both received a Meritorious Award.