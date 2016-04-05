Report: No serious water supply issues

Perhaps the week of rain Shelter Island is experiencing will be positive for well water levels that brought good and bad news for the month of April. Greg Toner, who has been compiling the numbers provided by the United States Geological Survey for the Water Advisory Committee, said results indicate the water supply is lightly lower than historic levels, but there’s no indication that Islanders are approaching a serious supply problem.

Of the town’s 13 test wells, 11 showed higher levels than were recorded in March. But Big Ram and Little Ram dropped slightly, although both are above their historic levels.

The March reading at Big Ram was 1.74 and in April it was down to 1.63. At Little Ram, the March reading was 1.72 and in April, it was down to 1.51.

The total change for all test wells between March and April was 1.47 inches, Mr. Toner said.

Comparing average April results this year and last, showed nine of the 13 wells were down, while this year’s April median results — the center number of a sequence — showed six of the wells above their historic values with one equal to its median value.

j.lane@sireporter.com