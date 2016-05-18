New restaurant opens Thursday at Shelter Island Country Club

Vue Restaurant & Bar is at the Shelter Island Country Club (Credit: Monique Singh-Roy)

It may only be spring, but The Endless Summer Grille will open at the Shelter Island Country Club Thursday, the restaurant has announced.

Chef Peter Ambrose, who’s known for his catering and surf-side clam bake business, will bring more than 25 years of experience to the kitchen.

Mr. Ambrose headed up the catering team at the Seafood Shop in Wainscott and has catered private celebrations on Shelter Island and on both the North and South forks as well as corporate and community events for various organizations.

The eatery will be open Thursday through Sunday each week until Father’s Day weekend in June, when it will expand to a full schedule, according to an April press release.

Luncheon food will feature Endless Summer fish tacos, a Martha Clara wine-spiked mac ‘n cheese, Nori brined applewood smoked pulled chicken sandwich, a ChimmiTimmi burger and toasted Montauk lobster rolls.

Dinner will include grilled steak, Endless Summer baby back ribs, linguini and clams, herb crusted chicken with mustard compound butter and inventive vegetarian plates.

The Endless Summer bar menu will offer small plates, craft cocktails and local brews, the restaurant has said.