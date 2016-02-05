New poll says Islanders want to ban single-use plastic bags

A new poll suggests that Shelter Islanders are strongly in favor of a Suffolk County ban on single-use, plastic bags used in most retail stores.

On Friday, Supervisor Jim Dougherty released part of an extensive poll, conducted by the town’s Green Options Advisory committee, on the issue that showed Islanders are behind a proposed county Legislature bill to get rid of the bags by a four to one majority.

The question posed by the poll — “Would you support a Suffolk County ban for all the East End towns?” — received 250 responses with 201 answering yes (80.4 percent) and 49 no (19.6 percent).

In an email to Suffolk County legislators Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who represents the Island, and Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), who represents the North Fork, Mr. Dougherty noted that the poll was “a very strong response … on tiny Shelter Island … The poll was broadcast Island-wide through our various community organizations and directly, and in no way went to a select audience.”

Most of Ms. Fleming’s district is on the South Fork where there are already bans on single-use plastic bags in the towns of Southampton and East Hampton.

Southold and Riverhead towns, along with Shelter Island, do not have a ban, although there have been efforts to pressure town officials to enact one.

Suffolk County legislators introduced a bill March 1 that would prohibit the free bags given away at retail stores across the county. Legislator William Spencer (D-Centerport) sponsored the bill.

In an interview last month, Dr. Spencer, a physician, said it’s the right time to confront an ongoing issue.

“We know plastic has put a major burden on the earth,” Dr.. Spencer said. “For the most part we use it for a very short period of time, but that plastic bag is around for thousands of years after that.”

Past efforts to get a movement started on the Island to ban bags has never gained traction. But the Green Options Advisory Committee’s poll might change that.

“The intro to the poll states that our committee announced a reusable bag campaign last year,” said Tim Purtell, chairman of the committee. He described the poll as a “fact finding extension of that campaign to learn what Islanders think about several issues connected to single use bags — recycling, reusable bag use and bans.”

Additional sections of the poll, beyond the one question on a county ban, will be released soon, Mr. Purtell said Friday, when it is presented to the Town Board at a public meeting.

The county Legislature is scheduled to discuss the proposed bill to ban the bags at its meeting in Riverhead on Thursday, May 5.