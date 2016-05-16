Waxwings flocking on Shelter Island

Our friend Don Bindler was in touch with us recently to report on bird sightings around the Island, especially cedar waxwings that he spotted over the weekend.

“The cold, wet weather two weeks ago curtailed the spring bird migration,” Don wrote. “However, with the return of warmer days, migration is back in high gear. Hundreds of these beautiful cedar waxwings descended on the cedar stands along the Ram Island Causeway.”

“The bird gets its name because it favors cedar habitats and the small red spot at the base of its wings resembles the wax patches used to seal correspondence in days past.”