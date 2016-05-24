Memorial Day music at PMP

The Perlman Music Program kicks off its summer season with full slate of events over Memorial Day weekend for fans of both music and art.

On Saturday, May 28 at 5 p.m., violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud (with pianist Jessica Xylina Osborne) performs the music of Bach, Brahms, and Mozart in an alumni recital in the Clark Arts Center.

Also at the center will be an ArtSI exhibition featuring work by local artists with a 6:30 p.m. reception sponsored by Ram’s Head Inn.

On Sunday, May 29 at 11 a.m. PMP hosts “Family, Music and Fun!” at Clark Arts Center, a musical event led by alums Miki-Sophia Cloud on violin and Jia Kim on cello with snacks and activities for the whole family. The program is ideal for children ages 3 to 8, but all are welcome. Admission is free, reserve at specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Later, at 2:30 p.m., alumni violinist Doori Na performs a recital of music by Bach, Chausson, Franck and Paganini with pianist Sean Kennard. A “Meet the Artists” reception follows the pefromance.

Tickets to alumni recitals are $25 (free for ages 18 and under).

The Kristy and James H. Clark Arts Center is located at 73 Shore Road in Shelter Island Heights. For more information, call (212) 877-5045.