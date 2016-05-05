Legal notices

Legal 3208 05-05 SIR

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

OF TENTATIVE

ASSESSMENT ROLL

Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Assessors of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, New York, have completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year, 2016–2017, whereas a copy has been left with the Board of Assessors at the Assessors’ Office, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, where it may be examined by any interested person until the third Tuesday in May.

At this time, taxpayers may also examine their property records. The Assessors’ Office will be open to the public daily from 9am–4pm.

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday, May 17th, 2016, to hear and examine complaints from10am–noon and 7pm-9pm at the Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York.

Dated: May 1, 2016

BJ Ianfolla, Chairman

Quinn Karpeh

Patricia Castoldi

Board of Assessors

Shelter Island, New York

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Legal 3209 05-05 SIR

LEGAL NOTICE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Special Meeting on May 7, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of the Special Meeting will be to address pending legal matters in the Village of Dering Harbor and such other matters as may properly come before the Board of Trustees at that time.

Dated: May 1, 2016

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

3209-1T 5/5