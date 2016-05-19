It’s only a drill

Shelter Island School will hold an emergency evacuation drill Friday at about 2:15 p.m. “While we hope a true emergency evacuation is never necessary, we believe it is best for everyone to be prepared,” Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik said.

The event will begin as a fire drill with students lined up in their regularly assigned places and they will be directed to walk toward the tennis courts on campus.

The Route 114 entrance to the school will be blocked off by Shelter Island Police.

At the conclusion of the drill, students will be dismissed from the tennis court area. Buses will be on Duvall Road to pick up those students who are regularly transported to and from school.

Parents picking up their children are asked to park along Duvall Road as well, but with 114 closed, parents are being asked to access Duvall from Smith Street.

Students who walk home will also be dismissed from Duvall Road.

Students with after school activities will be allowed to return to the school building after the drill.

j.lane@sireporter.com