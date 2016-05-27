Havens Farmers Market Opens May 28

Summer is here and so is the Havens Farmers Market. The market opens for the season on Saturday, May 28 and hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Held on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum at 16 South Ferry Road (Route 114), Shelter Island, the market runs every Saturday morning, rain or shine, and ends Saturday, September 3. Vendors for 2016 include Alice’s Fish Market, the Blue Duck Bakery, Hampton Jam, Nofo Crunch and Goodale Farms. Admission is free.