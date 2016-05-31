Golf graduates looking forward to new season

Shelter Island Country Club’s Learn to Play Golf Program has launched a number of new golfers who are looking forward to playing Goat Hill this season. The program has been well received and most of the graduates have joined the club and participate in scrambles and tournaments. Graduates of the program include: Kathy and Gordon Gooding, Zibby and Peter Munson, Greg and Linda Toner, Lily and Joel Hoffman, Kate Cunningham, Cathy Kenny, Steve Lemberg, Dorothy Desbonnet, Suzanne Lavarello and others.

The club’s scrambles provide an excellent format for new golfers to practice their skills and gain confidence. Ladies scramble is on Monday mornings at 8:45. Teams are randomly selected and all players hit the best ball of their team. The ladies scramble is open to non-members and anyone who shows up can join the fun. There is no commitment or extra cost for non-members other than greens fee and cart rental for non-members.

The Shelter Island Country Club offers a “Learn to Play Golf” package Monday to Thursday for four weeks throughout the spring and summer. In one hour sessions, participants learn the basic strokes, skills, scoring and etiquette required to play the game. At the end of the four weeks, participants will feel confident enough to play in club tournaments and organize foursomes on their own or with other club members.

The cost of the “Learn to Play Golf” package is $140 and includes two course guest passes for the participant to use for practice and unlimited free use of the driving range during the four week sessions. The “Learn to Play Golf” package is taught by Scott Lechmanski the pro at Shelter Island Country Club. For more information and to sign up, contact Scott at 749-0416.