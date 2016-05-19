Goat Hill opens for the season

BY ANN BECKWITH | CONTRIBUTOR

Shelter Island Country Club held its first tournament of the season.

The “Chilly-Willy” was played on Sunday, May 15 and the winners were Belle Lareau, Jerry Lareau and Greg Toner. Second place went to Ron Lucas, Howard Johansen and Kate Cunningham. Many other players also enjoyed a “chilly” but fine afternoon.

After play, the golfers and guests feasted on chili, chowder, salad, bread and dessert. Thanks to Chef Peter Ambrose and the Endless Summer Café, opening Thursday, May 19, a wonderful afternoon was had by all.

The Ladies League begins on Monday, May 23 at 8:45 a.m. or 4 p.m. Ladies Clinic is also on Monday at 8:30 a.m. Members and the public are welcome.

On Saturday, May 21, come watch the Preakness horse race at the clubhouse on any one of our three televisions and root for your favorite horse.

The next contest will be a Flag Tournament on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m. The sign-up sheet is on the bulletin board. Come sign-up. Hope to see you at the club.