Friday Night Dialogue: Painting Central Park

Roger Pasquier is a lifelong New Yorker as well as an avid bird watcher who has written several books about ornithology. In pursuit of this interest, he has spent long hours in Central Park which led to his most recent book. On Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. the Friday Night Dialogues at Shelter Island Public Library is pleased to host Mr. Pasquier who will speak about his experience writing that book, “Painting Central Park.” He will also be sharing images of many of the paintings featured within the book.

Some say that Central Park is the most wonderful park in the western world. It has been an inspiration to artists from its very inception and this elegant book examines its development as well as the paintings which record its changing image. Among the major figures who have depicted the parks landscape are George Bellows, William Merritt Chase, William Glackens, Frederick Childe Hassam, Robert Henri, Edward Hopper, Maurice Prendergast, and John French Sloan as well as living artists including Christo and Richard Estes.

According to the publisher, this book shows views of the park as it was being constructed, its landmarks, the changing profiles of the cityscape, and the people who use the park including scenes of crowds at play and people in solitary contemplation. According to Library Journal, this book is “A treasure for all those who know the park and an eye-opening experience for those who have yet to discover its wonders. This book can be read many times, and as with the park, new treasures will always be found.”