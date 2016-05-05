Friday Night Dialogue: Kayaking Long Island

Kayaking not only provides great outdoor exercise and is a wonderful way to view the beautiful scenery of our local waters, but is also an inexpensive, safe and efficient way to become part of nature. On Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Public Library proudly presents author and adventurer Kevin Stiegelmaier, who will discuss the full scope of “dos and don’ts” associated with paddling our beautiful Long Island waters. His presentation is entitled, “Paddling Long Island” and this program will provide all the information you’ll need to ensure your time on the water is safe and enjoyable.

Mr. Stiegelmaier, author of Canoeing and Kayaking New York and Paddling Long Island, will discuss topics such as personal safety, boat and equipment preparedness and the learning curve for the beginner kayaker. For both novice and seasoned paddlers alike, he’ll talk about the best places to go on Long Island and what to expect once you are there.

According to the publisher, “Paddling Long Island is the only book on the market to depict routes and destinations across the whole of Long Island and the New York City area. And it showcases 50 of the very best! It is a diverse selection, too. After all, according to skill level, weather, personal mood, and other factors, a paddler may want open, fast water one day, but a quiet, protected experience at another time, and something in-between later on. It’s all here, from New York City to the far eastern tip of Long Island’s Montauk Point.”

Mr. Stiegelmaier is a native Long Islander who has been paddling the local waters for many years. He will share his knowledge of the area’s waterways as well as some personal stories about his experiences. So whether you are interested in kayaking but do not know how to begin or are an experienced kayaker looking for new places to explore, this is your opportunity to get ready to get-on-the-water and start paddling Long Island’s amazing waters.

Admission to Friday’s presentation is free with donations gratefully accepted.

Next up: Friday, May 13, Rev. Michael Vetrano, Ph.D. will present a lecture on Medical Ethics for Patients and how to optimize your health care.