Franks’ solo show in New York

Recent work by Island artist Stephanie L. Franks is currently on view in “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” a solo exhibition at Bowery Gallery in New York City. The show represents a new direction for Ms. Franks, a longtime painter whose current focus is on collage. She and her husband have had a home in Shelter Island since their daughter, Lila, was a baby.

“It has been our sanctuary where we get away from our busy, noisy lives in New York City,” Ms. Franks wrote in a recent email. “The minute we are on the Shelter Island Ferry heading towards the Island after having driven from New York City, its like we are transported into another world — a world where beauty and peace beckon.”

Ms. Franks explained that color is crucial to her as an artist and that the time she spends on Shelter Island feeds significantly into that aspect of her work.

“My husband and I love to walk on Wades Beach which is really close to our home, or hike in Mashomack, or go kayaking in Coecles Harbor, swimming in Fresh Pond and generally partaking in the natural beauty which abounds all over Shelter Island,” she said. “The qualities of the light, the seasonally changing colors, the spaciousness of the landscape on Shelter Island filters back into my work, whether consciously or unconsciously and whether intentionally or not.”

One of the collages in the current show, “Vine Street,” was named after Ms. Franks enjoyed an evening out at the Vine St. Cafe, “evidence of the fact that not just the natural beauty of the Island but the culture and food of Shelter Island also play a part in my work,” she said.

Also on view in the New York exhibit will be three large drawings inspired by the Island.

“My drawing, which has been a very important part of my work for many years, has strong linear components and spatial concerns,” Ms. Franks explained. “The vast interior spaces of our barn, the rows of bamboo — with intervals of space between them — which grow on our property, the masts (and colors) of catamarans and sailing vessels parked on beaches and in the marinas all play a part in my process when I am in the studio.”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors” runs through May 21 at Bowery Gallery, 530 West 25th Street, fourth floor, New York. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (646) 230-6655 for more information.