Classical pioneer, guitarist Paul Galbraith to perform

On the relentless quest to bring diverse, global musical performances to Shelter Island, the Shelter Island Friends of Music has engaged a rare talent in Paul Galbraith, the foremost virtuoso of the eight-string classical guitar. Mr. Galbraith performs in concert on the Island on June 4.

After playing the traditional six-string instrument, Mr. Galbraith helped to create the eight-string version known as the Brahms guitar, which offers a far greater range than the traditional instrument. The musician plays it in a position similar to a cellist, with a steel spike supporting it on the floor.

Discovered and encouraged by the legendary guitarist Andres Segovia, Mr. Galbraith has performed his special kind of music around the globe; and has been a soloist with many of the world’s orchestras and conductors. His thoughtful program will include major works of Bach and Mozart, especially arranged for his unique instrument.

The concert will be held on Saturday June 4 at 8 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A good-will offering will be gratefully received at the door, and the event will be followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.