Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce reaching out for new members

A revitalized Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to between 40 to 60 Islanders who should be members, Chamber President Art Williams said.

An invitation is also out those North and South Fork businesses that seek customers here, hoping they will become members.

Mr. Williams hopes potential new members will join the approximately 115 who are already onboard at a meeting at the Pridwin Thursday night between 6 and 8 p.m.

The Chamber will be unveiling a new Shelter Island map — this one in color — and a new website, both designed by Louise O’Regan Clark of Shelter Island Graphics.

Besides printed copies of the map available at North and South ferry offices and at other venues around town, the map will be incorporated into the website to highlight businesses and connect them directly to their own websites, Mr. Williams said. A QR code on the cover of the map enables users to connect with the Chamber’s website.

He described the new graphic presentation as “a bold change” for the organization.

Looking ahead, the Chamber will again support holiday season events and hopes to plan a larger Christmas gala than it has in the past.

There’s also another holiday event the Chamber would like to add to its plans for the winter season, but details haven’t yet been determined, Mr. Williams said.

j.lane@sireporter.com