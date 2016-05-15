Celebrating Senior Center volunteers

Town Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor Chris Lewis handed out awards at a luncheon for volunteers of the Shelter Island Senior Center on May 5. The event was held at the Presbyterian Church.

May 5 was proclaimed ‘Tippi & Al Bevan Day’ by the Town of Shelter Island in recognition of the couple being named Volunteers of the Year, pictured with their proclamation. The Bevans manage and shop for the Shelter Island Food Pantry and for more than 15 years have delivered Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in the community.

Henrietta Roberts, retiring Director of Senior Services, received a plaque and flowers for her service to local seniors as well as a proclamation from New York State Senator Ken LaValle.

Also recognized at the luncheon was Lois Charls, who is retiring as director of the Silver Circle social club. Attending her retirement party at the Senior Center on Thursday were, front, left to right, Claire Freese, Lois Charls and Sheila Lee, and in rear, Susan Baran, Donna King, Maggie Ciaglo, Ronnie Siller, Bev Cahill, Marion Klupka, Dale Holmes and Diane Anderson.