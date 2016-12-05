Baseball team hits a slump, needs one victory for a winning record

The Shelter Island School junior varsity baseball team has struggled since returning from spring break, dropping three games in a row.

On Friday, May 6, the boys lost to Center Moriches 10-0. On a chilly afternoon, the bats were much colder. The Indians left a small tribe on the base paths, unable to get key hits to take the lead.

The offense wasted a great performance by pitcher Peter Kropf. He battled for four innings, leaving the game down 2-0. Center Moriches scored 4 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game out of reach.

On Monday, May 9, the team traveled to Southampton, where the Indians lost 8-3. A combination of porous defense and sustained at-bats from the opposition led to the downfall.

Billy Boeklen provided some early excitement by stealing home. The Indians had a lead going into the fourth inning. However, Southampton rallied with 4 runs in the fifth to pull away.

The boys lost on Tuesday, May 10, 7-2 to Mercy with Island bats remaining quiet throughout the game. The Indians never really put pressure on Mercy’s defense — for many of the innings the Islanders went three and out.

The team ends the season at home on Thursday, May 12 versus Mattituck. A season-ending victory will ensure a winning record for the season.