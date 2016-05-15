Back to Your Roots: The spirit of the nettle

I can recall feeling well accomplished when my first little nettle transplant that I had brought back from my herbal apprenticeship in the mountains of Vermont had finally established itself in the corner of my garden. Loving the rich soil it firmly calls home, this hardy perennial returns each spring with a green force. As an herbalist, my garden now feels complete with a patch of my own.

I have learned so many wonderful uses for this plant. Eating the spring greens in various preparations, making teas and tonics all summer long with its robust green leaves, or drying and tincturing the plant for later uses, to name a few. The leaf is high in minerals — especially iron, protein, calcium and magnesium. When taken on a regular basis, nettles can restore the body’s overall energy and vitality.

To make an infusion, collect the fresh young leaves in the spring and fall, place in a non-aluminum pot, cover with water and bring to a simmer. Turn off the heat and let it infuse for 30 to 60 minutes. If you’re using dried leaves, use 1 to 3 tablespoons per cup of water. Steep in hot water for 30 to 60 minutes. Strain and drink 2 to 4 cups per day. Regular use of the leaf tea, fresh tincture or freeze-dried capsules relieves seasonal allergies when started a month before the allergy season begins.

Nettle vinegar is another great way to get those trace minerals into your system. Infuse the fresh leaves in organic apple cider vinegar for one month. Strain and store in a glass jar. I use this on salads and steamed greens.

Mature nettle stalks have fibers running through them that have been used to make cloth, rope and netting. Cloth made from nettle fibers was used in many articles of army clothing. During both world wars, when Germany was cut off from cotton sources, uniforms were made from nettle fiber, but nettle linen is not currently produced, as it is extremely labor intensive.

I remember when I first met the sting of this plant. Stinging nettles, ouch! Of course I was wanting to know what it had to teach me with its bite. This plant has tiny hairs on the stalks and leaves that contain formic acid that produces a sting upon contact. It is a strange fact that the juice of the nettle proves to be the antidote for its own sting. The formic acid dissipates with heat, allowing the leaves and stems to be eaten. My favorite way to prepare nettles is to simmer them in a small amount of water until fully soft, remove from heat. Sprinkle with oat flakes and feta cheese.

It’s good to know one plant has so many uses. From one tiny corner of a garden comes a feast of green potential — both food and medicine. What I learn from this plant is that everything needs its own space. I am not in a hurry when I go to my garden to collect her leaves and stems. I approach her with respect. If I forget, she reminds me, and I thank her for that gentle reminder. The nettle has its own place in my garden. And I enjoy witnessing how this opportunistic plant is helping to restore health to the Earths’ ecosystems … one patch at a time.