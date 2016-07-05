Adults only column: Grandpa needs a nap

I have just finished one of the most exhausting four day stretches of my life.

I had two grandchildren stay with me from Wednesday until Saturday. They are brother and sister: Andrew is 18 months old and Avalene is 6 years old. Their parents had a trip planned but something came up and I said, “Let them stay with me on the Island.”

After their mother dropped them off at lunchtime on Wednesday, I decided that a good adventure would be to go to the beach. It was a fairly pleasant day — shining sun and not too cold. I figured that Andrew would have plenty of room to run and explore. I did not know that he loves to eat rocks. I guess it was the salty taste from being in the water.

He seemed so eager to go toward the water that I took off his shoes and figured he could wade.

It didn’t happen that way and I wound up getting my feet all wet trying to prevent him from going into deep water. While I was occupied with him, his sister just collected shells.

We returned to my house (which I now realize is not baby proofed) and began to figure out what to have for dinner. I relied on a kids’ staple — macaroni and cheese — they love it. I supplemented this with milk, fruit and nuts. They seemed to take their time eating and a great deal of food found its way under Andrew’s high chair.

They have a dog who is always vigilant about keeping this area clean.

I don’t.

So after dinner came bath time. Andrew seemed to enjoy the tub, except for trying to drink the bath water. After I made him squeaky clean, diapered him and put on his pajamas for the night, I placed him in his playpen (they are not called this anymore but that’s what I call it). He was not happy about it, but I needed to spend time with his sister helping her get ready. She’s a big girl and takes a shower and gets herself into her pajamas.

So I went downstairs with her and gave her some of her books. Then I went upstairs with a sippy cup of milk for Andrew. I turned out the light and after some stirring he went to sleep. That gave me time to read to Avalene.

After they both went to sleep, I began the cleanup work so everything would be ready for the next day. It’s all very tiring. A trip to the post office becomes an event. Get into the car seat, buckle up, then unbuckle and get lifted out.

This went on for the next three days, and our outings were punctuated by various trips.

In the final analysis, I loved it. It was tiring and stressful but I loved it.

Now I am resting.