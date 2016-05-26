Weekly Calendar: May 19 — May 26, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 19

PTSA Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island School.

Origami Club, for adults, noon, library.

Origami Fortune Tellers, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

Book Club, “Circling the Sun” by Paula McLain, 7 p.m., library.

Annual membership meeting, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 6 to 8 p.m., Pridwin Hotel. Light bites, cash bar.

Rehearsals, for community members participating in Shelter Island School’s spring concert on June 1. Chorus 6 to 6:30 p.m., band 6:30 to 7 p.m., at the school. 749-0302 extension 105.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Young Adult Anime Club, 3 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Stephen R. Barney Jr. “The Barneys of Flushing Meadows,” 7 p.m., library.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Open house, to welcome the arrival of the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services new ambulance and meet with EMT volunteers. 9 a.m.to 1 p.m., ambulance barn, Manwaring Road.

DAR cemetery preservation project, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Presbyterian South Burial Ground. 749-1853.

Dogwoods and Bass Creek Cottage, a hike at Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. 749-1001.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand, open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Richard II,” 12:30 p.m., library.

Full moon contra dance, 6 to 9 p.m., Sylvester Manor windmill, Manwaring Road, $5.

Cocktails and summer desserts, to help save the St. Gabe’s Chapel, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 11 Spring Garden Avenue. Hosts David Klenawicus and Kathryn O’Hagan-Klenawicus. To reserve, kathrynohagan@aol.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

DAR cemetery preservation project, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Presbyterian South Burial Ground. 749-1853.

“May-gration” bird walk, Mashomack Preserve. 7 to 9 a.m. Every Sunday in May. 749-1001.

MONDAY, MAY 23

DAR cemetery preservation project, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Presbyterian South Burial Ground. 749-1853.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Cupcakes and coloring, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

Movies @ the Library, “The Royal Tenenbaums,” 7 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Graphic Novel Book Club, 3 p.m., library.

After School Nature, “Grow As We Go,” a short hike for ages 4 and up. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. 7 to 9 a.m.

Shakespeare in Community, screening of Globe Theatre production of “Henry IV Part One,” 4:30 p.m., library.

Gallery show, by artists from ArtSI on view through Memorial Day weekend at Clark Arts Center at Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free.

Rehearsals, for community members participating in Shelter Island School’s spring concert on June 1. Chorus 6 to 6:30 p.m., band 6:30 to 7 p.m., at the school. 749-0302 extension 105.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Lego Club, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

Great Decisions, discussion of today’s important world affairs, tonight the Middle East and its strategic alliances 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, 749-0042 for details.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 21: Village of Dering Harbor, 9 a.m., Village Hall

May 23: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

May 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 25: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

May 26: Green Committee meeting, noon.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Call 749-2250 for details.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.