2016 Teeny Awards announced, three Island thespians honored

Nominations for the 14th Annual Teeny Awards were announced on Wednesday, May 4 — and Shelter Island thespians are in the mix. Presented by East End Arts, the awards recognize performances by local high school students and for 2016, the Shelter Island School production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” (with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison) garnered three acting nominations for students.

Senior Rodrigo Barros was nominated for Supporting Male in a Musical with his portrayal of Aldopho, while junior Will Garrison received a nomination in the Lead Male in a Musical category in the role of Robert Martin. Nabbing a nomination in the Lead Female in a Musical category was senior Kelly Colligan for the role of Woman in Chair.

This year, theatrical productions presented by the 16 participating East End high schools were seen and reviewed by a panel of volunteer judges. Evaluations of student performances were based on skills demonstrated in movement, delivery and stage presence. Musical production evaluations also included singing and dancing skills. The top five scoring students in each category were named nominees.

A formal awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 5, 2016 at Shoreham-Wading River High School ( 250 Route 25A, Shoreham), commencing with a red carpet at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony kicks off at 3 p.m., with radio personality, broadcaster, and interviewer Walker Vreeland acting as emcee. Adult tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door ($10/$12 for students). The 14th Annual Teeny Awards ceremony is open to the public. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.eastendarts.org/programs/teeny-awards.html. For more information about the Teeny Awards, contact Anita Boyer at teenyawards@eastendarts.org or (740) 607-6748.

The complete list of nominees for East End Arts’ 14th Annual Teeny Awards (2015-16) are:

MUSICAL

Supporting Male in a Musical :

Frank Bademci in the role of Angel in “Rent“ at East Hampton

Rodrigo Barros in the role of Aldopho in “The Drowsy Chaperone “ at Shelter Island

Alex Bowe in the role of Lord Farquaad in “Shrek“ at Riverhead

Christiaan Padavan in the role of Luther Billis in “South Pacific” at Hampton Bays

Brendan Powell in the role of Rapunzel’s Prince in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Matthew Schiavoni in the role of Cinderella’s Prince in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Connor Vaccariello in the role of Mr. Banks in “Mary Poppins“ at Southold

Supporting Female in a Musical:

Sirena Lee Carney in the role of Cinderella in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Shelby Dufton in the role of Chava in “Fiddler on the Roof“ at Mattituck

Gwyn Foley in the role of Yente in “Fiddler on the Roof“ at Mattituck

Elisa Ivey in the role of Motormouth Mabelle in “Hairspray” at Southampton

Colleen Kelly in the role of Hodel in “Fiddler on the Roof“ at Mattituck

Leah Kerensky Tzeitel in “Fiddler on the Roof“ at Mattituck

Anna Schiavoni in the role of Little Red in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Lead Male in a Musical:

Gage Bennett in the role of Bert in “Mary Poppins” at Southold

Will Garrison in the role of Robert Martin in “The Drowsy Chaperone“ at Shelter Island

Denis Hartnett in the role of The Baker in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Edward Hennessey in the role of Frederic in “Pirates of Penzance“ at Westhampton Beach

Tyler Moran in the role of Prince Christopher in “Cinderella“ at Longwood

Leland Qua in the role of Pirate King in “Pirates of Penzance“ at Westhampton Beach

Greg Sheryll in the role of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Mattituck

Lead Female in a Musical:

Olivia Auperlee in the role of Witch in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Ella Baldwin in the role of Princess Fiona in “Shrek” at Riverhead

Kelly Colligan in the role of Woman in Chair in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Shelter Island

Hallie Della-Volpe in the role of Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray” at Southampton

Ashley Hilary in the role of Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins” at Southold

Katie Lemmen, in the role of Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins” at Center Moriches

Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Jack in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

PLAY

Supporting Female in a Play:

Bridgett Comiskey in the role of Will Hayes in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Greenport/Southold

Anna Cornell in the role of Leyna in “Fools” at Longwood

Olivia Geppel in the role of Tilly in “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds” at McGann-Mercy

Raven Janoski in the role of Karli Merriweather in “The Election” at Mattituck

Cait Jacobs in the role of Ruth in “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds” at McGann-Mercy

Cassidy O’Brien in the role of Sophia in “Fools” at Longwood

Supporting Male in a Play:

Edward Hennessey in the role of Father Drobney in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Westhampton Beach

Nick Macaluso in the role of the Doctor in “Fools” at Longwood

Jackson Parli in the role of Kilroy in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Westhampton Beach

Matthew Schiavoni in the role of Dr. Einstein in “Arsenic & Old Lace” at Pierson

Eddie Ward in the role of Max Reinhardt in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Greenport/Southold

Lead Female in a Play:

Claire Beaver in the role of Marion Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Westhampton Beach

Gwyn Foley in the role of Kyli in “The Election” at Mattituck

Ginger Hughes in the role of Puck in “Shakespeare in Hollywood“ at Greenport/Southold

Colleen Kelly in the role of Christy Martin in “The Election” at Mattituck

Grace Lukachinski in the role of Beatrice in “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds” at McGann-Mercy

Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Aunt Abby in “Arsenic & Old Lace” at Pierson

Lead Male in a Play:

Nicholas Auletti in the role of Walter Hollander in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Westhampton Beach

Denis Hartnett in the role of Mortimer in “Arsenic & Old Lace” at Pierson

Brendan Martin in the role of Leon in “Fools” at Longwood

Daniel Qua in the role of Axel Magee in “Don’t Drink the Water” at Westhampton Beach

Ryann Shuford in the role of Mark Davenport in “The Election” at Mattituck

Connor Vacariello in the role of Oberon in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Greenport/Southold

ONE-ACT PLAY

Outstanding Female in a One-Act Play:

Sophia Beck in the role of Mrs. Q in “No Dogs Allowed” at Ross School

Emily Clasen in the role of Rhonda in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

Alexandra Meli in the role of Marci in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

Katie Morgan in the role of Angela in “Lunchtime” and in the role of Herself in “Thank You So Much For Stopping” at Ross School

Outstanding Male in a One-Act Play:

Anthony DeVita in the role of East in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

Zachary Fischer in the role of Phil in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

James Logan in the role of Steve in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

Alec McCarthy in the role of Chad in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

Christian Minarik in the role of Randy in “Almost Maine” at Shoreham-Wading River

Bernardo Sa in the role of Man in “Lunchtime” at Ross School

OUTSTANDING STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Claire Beaver, Sarah Beaver, Kristen Brockmiller, Molly Magee for “Pirates of Penzance” at Westhampton Beach

Paige Eckert for “Delovely” and “All Through the Night” in “Anything Goes” at Shoreham-Wading River

ORIGINAL PLAYBILL AND POSTER DESIGN

Eve Bishop and Ella Parker and Shanti Escalante DeMattei for “Arsenic & Old Lace” at Pierson

Gianna Gregorio for “Rent” at East Hampton

Nestor Menjivar for “Mary Poppins” at Southold

Aliyah Phelps for “Bye Bye Birdie” at Riverhead

Michelle Rinaldi for “Into the Woods” at Pierson

OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS

Sarah Fogarty for her role as Sasha the girlfriend in “The Election” at Mattituck

Emily Hallock for her role as Milky White in “Into the Woods” at Pierson

Casey Lewis for her role as Bird Woman in “Mary Poppins” at Center Moriches

Alexis Ochi for various roles in “South Pacific” at Hampton Bays

Meg Pickerell for her role as Miss Andrews in “Mary Poppins” at Southold

Cecelia Scheuer for her role as Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray”at Southampton

JUDGES’ CHOICE AWARD

This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition. This year, the recipient is Longwood High School for their production of “Cinderella.” The dancers especially the horses pulling the carriage were fantastic.

STAGE MANAGERS RECOGNITION

Axel Alanis from East Hampton: “Rent”

Meg Atkinson-Barnes from Pierson: “Arsenic & Old Lace”

Sam Basel from Southold: “Mary Poppins”

Sam Basel from Greenport/Southold Drama: “Shakespeare in Hollywood”

Shannon Colfer from Greenport: “Oliver!”

Shannon Colfer from Greenport/Southold Drama: “Shakespeare in Hollywood”

Christina Curico from McGann-Mercy: “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds” & “The Game’s Afoot” & “Josephine and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat”

Shane Factora from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Amanda Gallagher, Technician, from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Gaby Gonzalez from Mattituck: “The Election”

Christen Heine from Pierson: “Into the Woods”

Garrick Hughes, Assistant, from Greenport: “Oliver!”

Garrick Hughes, Assistant, from Greenport/Southold Drama: “Shakespeare in Hollywood”

Jennifer Luckingham from Hampton Bays: “South Pacific”

Nadzia Kempski from Ross School: “One Acts”

Courtney Kinsella from Pierson: “Arsenic & Old Lace”

Hunter Mancuso, Co-Crew Chief, from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Meaghan McDonough, Technician, from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Kyra Mears from Shoreham-Wading River: “Anything Goes” & “Almost Maine”

Caroline Morgan from Shoreham-Wading River: “Almost Maine”

Anthony Navas from Center Moriches: “Mary Poppins”

Ella Knibb from Pierson: “Into the Woods”

Kyle Oak from Riverhead: “Shrek” & “Bye Bye Birdie”

Catherine Penn from Westhampton Beach: “Pirates of Penzance” & “Don’t Drink the Water”

Gabriela Reyes, Technician, from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Philip Rossillo, Crew Chief, from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Kimberly Sheer from Mattituck: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Ethan Sisson from Greenport/Southold Drama: “Shakespeare in Hollywood”

Ethan Sisson from Southold: “Mary Poppins”

Mary Steinbrecher from Shoreham-Wading River: “Anything Goes”

Kerrie Vila from Pierson: “Arsenic & Old Lace”

LIGHTING DESIGN RECOGNITION

Paul Anderson from Pierson: “Into the Woods” & “Arsenic and Old Lace”

Michael Carey from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

Alec Giufurta from Southampton: “Hairspray”

SOUND DESIGN RECOGNITION

Jessica Reyes from Longwood: “Fools” & “Cinderella”

COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION

Abby Koeppel from Shoreham-Wading River: “Anything Goes” & “Almost Maine”

STUDENT ASSISTANT DIRECTORS RECOGNITION

Hailey Krauss from Center Moriches: “Mary Poppins”

Katie Morgan from Ross School: “So Tell Me About This Guy”

Cassie Nine from Mattituck: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Hannah Oswalt from Center Moriches: “Mary Poppins”

Erin Pfister from Center Moriches: “Mary Poppins”

Mary Kate Wilson from Mattituck: “Fiddler on the Roof”

STUDENT PRODUCER RECOGNITION

Ava Gaines from Mattituck