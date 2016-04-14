Women’s Club meeting: Hiking ‘The Way’

Those boots were meant for walking, P.A.T. Hunt noted during her presentation to the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club on April 5.

Carefully selected footwear, along with walking sticks, aided P.A.T., Harriet Reilly O’Halloran and five other women who walked the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, a well-known pilgrimage route across northern Spain. Along the way, the walkers secured pilgrimage passport stamps and scallop shells (the symbol of the Camino) and some, including P.A.T., completed the entire 500-mile walk.

Photos taken by P.A.T. demonstrated the awesome beauty unveiled throughout the journey. If you have the stamina to make the trip, to me, it would be an exceptional experience — but many of us would need more than special boots to do it.

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its next meeting at noon, Tuesday, May 3 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Our guest speaker will be Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas who will give a presentation on “Your Library … Books and So Much More.” All are welcome to join us. A monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated.