What’s Happening on the Island April 7 to April 14

DRAMA CLUB SPRING MUSICAL

The Shelter Island High School Drama Club presents its spring musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, from Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10 in the school auditorium.

The show premiered on Broadway in 2006 and is a tongue-in-cheek parody of 1920s musicals. This production features more than 30 students in grades 7 to 12 and is directed by John Kaasik. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets ($12 for adults/$8 for students) may be purchased in the school lobby between 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on school days. To reserve tickets, call Lisa Goody at 749-0302, extension 100. If available, tickets can also be purchased at the box office each night (open one hour prior to showtime). The Drama Club is supported by ticket sales and donations. Sponsorships are appreciated.

THE DIRTY DOZEN

Mashomack Preserve will raise some interesting questions about invasive species in “Dirty Dozen,” a 3-mile walk at the Preserve on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For example, is bittersweet an attractive vine useful for decorative purposes or a scourge? Phragmites looks nice in a vase, but what does it do to the wetlands in which it grows?

Come along for the walk and learn the identity of the exotic and introduced plants that pose a threat to the native flora, find out about the ecological and economic impacts of invasives and learn what The Nature Conservancy is doing to control these species.

STATE OF THE TOWN LUNCHEON

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island hosts its ninth annual State of the Town luncheon on Sunday, April 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will update Islanders on where the Town stands fiscally and will address key issues including water quality, housing and efforts to combat tick-borne illness. As chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, he will also review issues, challenges and opportunities the Island shares with its neighbors.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the door, with a cash bar. Send check and entrée choice of either proscuitto wrapped chicken or grilled swordfish to the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Reservations are due April 11. For details contact Kathleen Minder, 749-1680, kminder@mac.com or visit the website, LWVshelterisland.org.

DRIVING DEFENSIVELY

AARP offers a two-part Defensive Driving Class for all ages on Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must attend both days in order to receive a certificate.

The course will be held at the Shelter Island Senior Center in the Medical Building and the cost is $20 for AARP members ($25 all others). Call 749-1059 to reserve.

GERSHWIN FAVORITES

The Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert Series presents international prize-winning pianist Thomas Pandolfi performing “Gershwin & The French Muse” on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

The concert will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Ferry Road, and will also feature compositions by Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc and Déodat de Séverac.

There will be a post-concert reception. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information call 749-2251.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ENGLISH TEA

On Saturday, April 9 at 4 p.m., Southampton Historical Museum offers “Grandma Mum & Me,” an oldfashioned English tea especially for grandmothers and granddaughters in the music room at the museum’s Rogers Mansion.

After the program, participants are invited to take a self-guided tour of the mansion. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $10 adults ($5 members), free for children. Rogers Mansion is located at 17 Meeting House Lane in Southampton Village. To reserve, call 283-2494.