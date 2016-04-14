What’s Happening on the Island April 14, 2016

GO KART FIELD TRIP

The Shelter Island Youth Center will be sponsoring a trip for grades 7 to 12 to Karts Indoor Racing in Lake Ronkonkoma on Friday, April 22 leaving at 5 p.m.

The center will also be open from Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, April 30 during the school’s spring break.

Email Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net for more information or to sign up for the trip.

FARM SHARES AVAILABLE

Enjoy farm-fresh organic produce all summer and fall with the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Community Supported Agriculture program. Full and partial shares are available, with the option of using volunteer hours to defray the costs.

The 2016 season is 22 weeks and runs from June 11 through November 9, with a choice of Saturday morning (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) or Wednesday evening (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) pick-ups.

This year, there’s a new bread option from Carissa’s Breads of Amagansett that can be added to the vegetable share or purchased on its own. Enjoy a loaf of freshly baked bread every week.

STATE OF THE TOWN LUNCHEON

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will update Islanders on where the Town stands fiscally and will address key issues including water quality, housing and efforts to combat tick borne illness when the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island hosts its ninth annual State of the Town luncheon on Sunday, April 17.

As chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, Supervisor Dougherty will also will review issues, challenges and opportunities the Island shares with its neighbors.

The luncheon, at the Ram’s Head Inn, runs from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $55 at the door, with a cash bar. For details contact Kathleen Minder, 749-1680, kminder@mac.com, or visit LWVshelterisland.org.

DRIVING DEFENSIVELY

AARP offers a two-part Defensive Driving Class for all ages on Tuesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must attend both days in order to receive a certificate.

The course will be held at the Shelter Island Senior Center in the Medical Building and the cost is $20 for AARP members ($25 all others). Call 749-1059 to reserve.

BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS

Know the difference between cardinals and blue jays but not much else? Tom Damiani will teach the basics of birding at Mashomack Preserve on Sunday, April 24 from 8 to 10 a.m. Among the topics covered will be how to use bird guides and binoculars to identify species, Bring your own binoculars.

HAY BEACH MEETING

The Hay Beach Property Owners Association will hold the annual spring meeting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at St. Mary’s Church. The guest speakers will be town assessors B.J. Ianfolla and Quinn Karpeh.

For more information, call Fred Buonocore, association president, at 749-3367.

EARTH DAY AT MASHOMACK

Celebrate Earth Day by grabbing a pair of work gloves and helping out at Mashomack Preserve.

From 10 a.m. to noon volunteers are invited to work with preserve staff by wood chipping trails to help prevent erosion and soil compaction.

Community service documentation is available. Bring work gloves.

ACROSS THE MOAT

IT’S SPRING! LET’S FLING!

The Parrish Art Museum’s annual Spring Fling will be Saturday, April 16 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the museum in Water Mill.

The event offers a night of food, music and fun along with an opportunity to meet up with friends and make new connections.

Tickets are $200 ($150 members) and proceeds support the museum’s year-round educational programming for children. Call 283-2118 extension 150 to purchase tickets.

KIDS ACT UP

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosts “My Life: The Musical,” a school vacation theater camp for ages 8 to 12 from April 25 to 29.

The camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the theater and will be taught by Bethany Dellapolla.

Campers will receive instruction in acting, singing, dance, performance, and musical theater history. They will also learn standard songs and choreography and are encouraged to create original work. The camp culminates in a performance on the Bay Street mainstage on Friday for friends and family.

The cost is $385 for the week per child. To reserve, call 725-0818 or visit www.baystreet.org.