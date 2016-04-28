What’s Happening on Shelter Island April 28, 2016

FRIDAY NIGHT ART TALK

Join Roz Dimon in conversation with artist Janet Culbertson on April 29 at 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Library’s next Friday Night Dialogue.

Ms. Culbertson’s environmental paintings are on display in the library gallery throughout May. There is no charge for this event, but donations are appreciated.

CAMP OPEN HOUSE

New and returning families are invited to tour the facilities, meet staff members, and learn more about Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center at its open house on Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Quinipet is located at 99 Shore Road. Call 749-0430 for information. A second open house will be held June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

TEEN JOB FAIR

High school students will have an opportunity to meet potential employers and fill out job applications on Friday, May 6 when Shelter Island School holds a job fair from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the school gym.

Employers may reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, 749-0302 extension 139, or Meghan Lang at meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, 749-0302 extension 131.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Shelter Island PTSA will host a lunch for the school staff on Friday, May 6. Donations of brownies, cookies and other dessert items, pasta salad, fruit and cheese platter, and specialty side dishes are needed.

Donated food should be dropped off by 10 a.m. in the school’s Conference Room on May 6.

Those able to donate, please contact Michelle Corbett at mcrhope3@gmail.com.

PRAY FOR AMERICA

All Islanders are invited to particpate in the 65th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 at the youth Center in the American Legion Hall at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Wake Up America.” Island clergy and laypeople will lead the program which will also include music by Islanders.

The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed off on the amendment, setting the date as the first Thursday in May.

AND….THEY’RE OFF!

The Shelter Island Historical Society hosts a Kentucky Derby members party in the Havens Barn on Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event includes a “State of the Society” presentation followed by broadcast of the derby on two large screens.

In keeping with the theme, the Society will have an exhibit in memory of A&P heiress Rachel Carpenter, an Island resident who owned race horses, including Holy Bull, a National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame Champion.

Also on view will be equestrian paintings by Diana Malcolmson. Author Amy Zavato will sign copies of her book “Forager’s Cocktails.”

Admission to the party is free for Society members. Non-members can join the day of the party for $50. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

PADDLING LONG ISLAND

Kevin Stiegelmaier, author of “Paddling Long Island and New York City,” offers the “do’s and dont’s” of kayaking at Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue on May 6. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

SING ALONG…AND PLAY ALONG

Shelter Island School band teacher Keith Brace and chorus teacher Jessica Bosak invite community members and school alumni to perform one song with the band and chorus during the school’s spring concert.

Rehearsals are Wednesday, May 11, Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday May 25. Chorus meets 6 to 6:30 p.m. and band rehearses 6:30 to 7 p.m.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 in the school auditorium. Musicians and singers with questions can contact Ms. Bosak at 749-0302 extension 105 or email jessica.bosak@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

LILACS FOR MOM

On May 7, stop by 11 Spring Garden Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. to pick up a bouquet of lilacs to celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day.

The sale, hosted by David Klenawicus and Kathryn O’Hagan-Klenawicus, benefits their campaign to save St. Gabriel’s Chapel.

Donations can also be made at www.gofundme.com/savestgabeschapel or visit www.facebook.com/savestgabeschapelshelterisland.

HAVENS STORE OPEN

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Havens Store on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society is stocked with a wide array of new and unique Island-made merchandise.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most items can be shipped. Call Alexandra Binder at the historical society, 749-0025, to place an order.

LUNCHEON FOR VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers from the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Center will honored in a luncheon at noon on May 5 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

HAY BEACH MEETING

Town assessors, BJ Ianfolla and Quinn Karpeh, and town engineer, John Cronin are the featured speakers at the annual spring meeting of Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church.

For details, call Fred Buonocore, association president, at 749-3367.

CELEBRITY CHEF

For the season’s final Celebrity Chef dinner at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, chef David Lapham and sous chef Susan Binder will prepare a green salad, grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, farfalle with tomato, basil and roasted asparagus, and flourless chocolate cake.

The dinner is Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. and the cost is $30. Call 749-0805 to reserve.

MOHEGAN SUN SENIOR TRIP

Mollie Strugats of the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association is planning a trip for seniors to Mohegan Sun in Connecticu t on Thursday, May 12.

The cost is $5 for transportation between the Island and Orient Point. Participants pay for ferry ticket to the casino. Call 749-1456 for details.

‘MAY-GRATION’

Bring binoculars and search for migrating warblers in early morning bird walks every Sunday in May from 7 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve.

ACROSS THE MOAT

NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor hosts its third annual New Works Festival April 29 to May 1, a three-day festival of readings of plays and musicals in development.

Visit baystreet.org for full schedule and to reserve free tickets.

A BIRDER’S NOTEBOOK

Terry Sullivan, a naturalist and birder, reads from his book “My Sag Harbor Bird Notebook” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Wölffer Estate Vineyard, 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack.

The book is a collection of photography and writing based on Mr. Sullivan’s experiences as a nature lover.