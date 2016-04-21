What’s Happening on Shelter Island April 21, 2016

BROOKLYN BLUEGRASS

Cricket Tell the Weather, a cutting- edge string band based in Brooklyn, plays two shows in Sylvester Manor’s intimate music room on Saturday, April 23, at 6 and 8 p.m. Band members are: Andrea Asprelli (fiddle, vocals), Doug Goldstein (banjo), Jeff Picker (guitar) and Sam Weber (bass). Tickets are $20. Purchase by calling 749-0626.

THOMAS PANDOLFI CONCERT

International prize-winning pianist Thomas Pandolfi will perform as part of The Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert Series on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Ferry Road. His program, “Gershwin & The French Muse,” features compositions by Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc and Déodat de Séverac as well as George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F” and “Rhapsody in Blue.” On Friday, April 22, Mr. Pandolfi will perform some piano selections at the Shelter Island School where he will speak to students about the music.

There will be a post-concert reception Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For details call 749-2251.

EARTH DAY AT MASHOMACK

Celebrate Earth Day by grabbing a pair of work gloves and helping out at Mashomack Preserve. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, volunteers are invited to work with preserve staff by wood chipping trails to help prevent erosion and soil compaction. Community service hours documentation is available. Bring work gloves.

BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS

Know the difference between cardinals and blue jays but not much else? Tom Damiani will teach the basics of birding at Mashomack Preserve on Sunday, April 24 from 8 to 10 a.m. Among the topics covered will be how to use bird guides and binoculars to identify species. Bring your own binoculars.

LUNCHEON FOR VOLUNTEERS

The Shelter Island Senior Citizens Center volunteer luncheon will be held May 5 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Details to follow.

HAY BEACH MEETING

The annual spring meeting of Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association is Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Guest speakers will be town assessors BJ Ianfolla and Quinn Karpeh, and town engineer John Cronin.

For details, call Fred Buonocore, association president, at 749-3367.

CELEBRITY CHEF

The next Celebrity Chef dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. with private chef David Lapham and home cook Susan Binder who will prepare a menu of green salad, grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, farfalle with tomato, basil and roasted asparagus, and flourless chocolate cake. The cost is $30. Call the church at 749-0805 to make reservations. This will be the final Celebrity Chef event for the season. The program will return in the fall.

FRIDAY NIGHT ART TALK

On April 29 at 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue will feature Roz Dimon in conversation with artist Janet Culbertson.

Ms. Culbertson’s environmental series of paintings is on display in the library gallery through May. For 40 years, her work has dealt with two aspects of nature — its celebration and its possible demise.

There is no charge for this event, but donations are appreciated.

‘MAY-GRATION’

Every Sunday in May, Mashomack Preserve will lead early morning bird walks in search of migrating warblers in their breeding plumage. The walks are from 7 to 9 a.m. and all birding levels are welcome. Bring binoculars.

KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY

The Shelter Island Historical Society hosts a Kentucky Derby Members Party in the Havens Barn on Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event includes a “State of the Society” presentation followed by broadcast of the race on two large screens.

Also on view will be an exhibit about the late Rachel Carpenter, an Island resident who owned race horses. Amy Zavatto will be on hand to sign and promote her new book “Forager’s Cocktails.” The event is a members thank you and free to current members. Non-members can join the society for $50 at the event. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor announces the launch of a new summer program designed for preteens ages 9 to 11 years.

“Afternoons on the Farm” will run July 18 through August 12, 1 to 4 p.m. each weekday. The program incorporates science, art, music, and sustainable farming in an age-appropriate curriculum. Scholarships for full-time Shelter Island students are available and early bird discounts can be had until May 1. For information and registration email youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

ACROSS THE MOAT

CELEBRATE PASSOVER

Congregation Tifereth Israel on 4th Street in Greenport hosts two Passover Seders this weekend with traditional foods. The First Night Seder is Friday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. and the Second Night Seder on Saturday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $60 per person, free for children ages 12 and under. Call 765-3504 for more information.

LAST CALL FOR CAMP

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor hosts “My Life: The Musical,” a school vacation theater camp for ages 8 to 12 from April 25 to 29. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and culminates with a performance on Friday for friends and family.

The cost is $385. To reserve, call 725-0818 or visit www.baystreet.org.