What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Who knew that Roy Rogers (see below) was so popular on Shelter Island?

We got calls, emails and responses on our website identifying the movie and TV cowboy from long ago.

Adelheid and Barry Palifka, along with Ed Mullins, were the first to recognize the photo of Roy. Georgiana Ketcham was right behind them, although she was mistaken in identifying the place where the shrine to Roy is located, thinking it was at the Historical Society’s barn.

Peter Gulluscio was correct when he called to tell us that the nearly life-sized cutout of the cowboy “has a place of pride near the glass bin at the Recycling Center. The boys were nice enough to pin it up at the landfill,” Peter added, suggesting the entire facility be re-named in honor of the cowboy and that a sign be posted that reads, “Welcome to the Roy Rogers Landfill.”

We’ll pass that along to the powers-that-be, Peter, but don’t hold your breath.

Ronald Jernick also knew it was Roy and where he presides on the Island. Other Islanders shared some knowledge of their hero, with Jackie Roseberry emailing from North Carolina that Roy was known as the “King of the Cowboys, famous back in the 40s, and his horse was named Trigger. P.S. His wife was Dale Evans.”

Bob DeStefano knew all that when he called, but also identified Roy’s real name, Leonard Sly, plus his dog’s name, Bullet, and even the name of his jeep (really), Nelliebelle.

“Anything else you want know?” Bob asked.

Uh, no, but thanks, Bob, that will do.