What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Suitable for the season, last week’s mystery photo (see below) was of Fiske Field’s Ken Lewis Sr. scoreboard.

Tom Speeches was all over it, identifying the photo and adding that “not only did Mr. Lewis love our youth, he was one of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s greatest golfers and a true gentleman.”

Georgiana Ketcham also recognized the scoreboard.

Pam Bennett wrote on our Facebook page — “I know, I know” — but didn’t say what she knew. So, an honorable mention goes out to Pam.