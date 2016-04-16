What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

The field artillery piece (see below) in front of American Legion Mitchell Post #281 in the Center was identified by Georgiana Ketcham, Marijane Card and Tom Speeches.

No one could identify exactly where the cannon came from, including the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Phyllis Wallace, who came up empty trying to track down the origin of the big gun.

If you know … well, you know.