What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

The graceful wood sculpture (see below) in front of John Pagliaro’s Handwerklab Art Gallery on North Ferry Road opposite the school was identified by several readers, some recalling earlier times on the Island.

Bob Strugats phoned to let us know that the sculpture was right next door to Sharon Moritz’s law office. “I see it every day,” Bob said. “It’s a very pretty thing.”

Georgiana Ketcham refuses to be fooled, writing in with the correct answer, and Meredith Gurney Page was also right on, responding on the Reporter’s Facebook page.

Tom Speeches noted that at one point the studio was “King and Manwaring’s Gulf Station” among many businesses located there through the years.

Art Barnett III wrote to say it was “the gas station next door to Neville’s. Well, it was in the ‘60s.”