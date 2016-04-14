Weekly Calendar: April 7 – April 14, 2016

EVENTS



THURSDAY, APRIL 7

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Shelter Island High School Drama Club. 7 p.m. Shelter Island School. Also Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m. $12 adults, $8 students. Tickets sold in school lobby during school hours or reserve, 749-0302 extension 100.

Decorate Your Library, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Young adult Anime club, 3 p.m., library 749-0042.

SATURDAY APRIL 9

Mashomack’s “Dirty Dozen,” a 3-mile walk to learn about introduced and exotic species. 9 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

Coffee, cookies, story and a craft, for toddlers and parents. 10:30 a.m., library.

Mystery Book Club, “The Coroner’s Lunch,” by Colin Cotterill. 2 p.m., library.

Poetry Creation Station, to celebrate National Poetry Month, all day, library. 749-0042

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

2Rs4fun!, 3 p.m., library.

Youth Advisory board, 3 p.m., library.

Movies @ the Library, “The Heartbreak Kid,” 7 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

The Garden Club of Shelter Island, regular meeting. 11 a.m. Guest speaker Peter Clarke of Clarke Gardens, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Origami Club, noon, library. 749-0042.

Blackout Poetry, to celebrate National Poetry Month. All ages, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

WiiU for teens, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, seed saving with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 7 p.m., library. 749-0042.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

9th Annual State of the Town luncheon, League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. Guest speaker Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty. Noon to 2 p.m. Ram’s Head Inn. $50 in advance, $55 at the door. 749-1680.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council meeting, 7 p.m.

April 11: Waterways Advisory Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

April 11: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

April 12: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

April 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 12: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

April 13: Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, 7:30 p.m.

April 16: Village of Dering Harbor, 10 a.m., Village Hall

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (on hiatus until April 13) Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.