Weekly Calendar: April 21 – April 28, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

LEGO Club, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

After school movie, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” directed by J.J. Abrams, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Paul McDowell and Lawrence Landry recount their transAtlantic yacht race, 7 p.m., library. 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Take Action on Earth, a celebration and work party in honor of Earth Day. 10 a.m. to noon. Bring gloves. Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

Jellybeans in the Library, all day, library. 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 12:30 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Cricket Tell the Weather, Brooklyn-based bluegrass band performs. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sylvester Manor music room. $20. For tickets call 749-0626.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, “Gershwin & The French Muse,” a concert by pianist Thomas Pandolfi, 8 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, followed by reception. Free, donations appreciated. 749-2251.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Birding for beginners, with Tom Damiani. 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Zumba with Melanie, 5:30 p.m., library. $5.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Movies @ the Library, “The Secret in Their Eyes,” 7 p.m., library.

Book Spine Poetry, to celebrate National Poetry Month, 3 p.m., library, all ages. 749-0042

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Pocket Poetry, to celebrate National Poetry Month. 3 p.m., library, all ages. 749-0042

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

LEGO Club, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Book Club, “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern. 7 p.m., library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 22: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 26: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.