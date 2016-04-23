Weekly Calendar: April 14 – April 23, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Origami Club, noon, library. 749-0042.

Blackout Poetry, to celebrate National Poetry Month. All ages, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

WiiU for teens, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, seed saving with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 7 p.m., library. 749-0042.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

9th annual State of the Town luncheon, League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. Guest speaker Supervisor Jim Dougherty, noon to 2 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. $50 in advance, $55 at the door. 749-1680.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Defensive Driving Class, for drivers of all ages, offered by AARP, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Senior Center in the Medical Building. Continues April 21, same time. $20 AARP members, $25 all others. 749-1059 to reserve.

Cookies, Coffee, Story & a Craft, for parents and toddlers, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042.

Cupcakes & Coloring, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, 6 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

2Rs4fun!, 2 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Graphic novel book club, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

LEGO Club, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

After school movie, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” directed by J.J. Abrams, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Paul McDowell and Lawrence Landry recount their transAtlantic yacht race, 7 p.m., library. 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Take Action on Earth, Earth Day Celebration and work party, 10 a.m. to noon, bring gloves. Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

Jellybeans in the Library, all day, library. 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 12:30 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Cricket Tell the Weather, Brooklyn-based bluegrass band performs. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sylvester Manor music room. $20. For tickets call 749-0626.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, “Gershwin & The French Muse,” a concert by pianist Thomas Pandolfi, 8 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, followed by reception. Free, donations appreciated. 749-2251.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 16: Village of Dering Harbor, 10 a.m., Village Hall, Architectural Review Board 10:30 a.m.

April 18: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board meeting, 8:30 a.m.

April 18: Conservation Advisory Council meeting, 7:30 p.m.

April 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 20: Shelter Island School Board budget adoption/monthly meeting, 6 p.m.

April 20: Z.B.A. Hearing, 7:30 p.m.

April 22: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (on hiatus until April 13) Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.