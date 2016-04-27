Town, CSEA near settlement of 3-year contract

The Shelter Island Town Board and the Civil Service Employees Association are nearing completion of a new contract that is to be retroactive to January 1 and will continue through December 31, 2018.

Details of the new contract will be made public once there is final agreement, Councilwoman Chris Lewis said.

She described the talks as “very cordial.”

In the spring of 2012, the town signed a four-year agreement that gave a $500 bonus to union members, but no raises. Then there was a 2 percent raise in each of the following years, but also a reduction in sick leave from 22 to 15 days.

Resignations

When Building Inspector Bill Banks retires in June after 21 years of service, his sister, Mary Wilson, the town’s building permits coordinator, will also be retiring after 30 years.

Mr. Banks announced his plans months ago, but it was at Friday’s Town Board meeting that Ms. Wilson’s plans became public.

Both positions are currently being advertised.

Peter Vielbig, who has been chairman of the town’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, is also retiring. His term was to run through February 2017, but his resignation is immediate.

“It’s a matter of time,” Mr. Vielbig said in a telephone interview Monday. He is becoming more active with Sylvester Manor and with his church, he said, pointing out that the work with the Manor could lead to potential conflicts of interest.

He has been a member of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board for nine years and chairman for five.

Angela Van Rynbach was reappointed to the Green Options Advisory Committee for a term that would expire on May 10, 2019.